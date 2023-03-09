News you can trust since 1871
Path works take shape at Kinghorn's Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery

A new path into the site of the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery in Kinghorn has taken shape in recent weeks.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 1:40pm
Members of Kinghorn Community Land Association planting trees and landscaping around the new path. Pic: Fife Photo Agency
The path from the B923 has been developed in recent weeks to allow easier access to the site after Kinghorn Community Land Association (KCLA) secured grant funding from Paths For All.

The cash has enabled them to develop an existing path into the community owned and run Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery, removing the need to climb through a fence and make your way over an uneven path.

The well-worn and well used path for the Kinghorn community has now been improved, creating a level, accessible for all route. And last weekend, KCLA hosted an event inviting people to join them to help tidy up the land on either side of the new path. Volunteers were busy planting trees and landscaping the surrounding area to create a welcoming corridor onto the eco cemetery.

The path has been improved thanks to funding from Paths for All.
Volunteers planted trees and did some landscaping around the sides of the path to the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery.
