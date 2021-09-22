Paul Johnson: Police revisit last known places of 74-year old Fifer missing one week

Paul Johnson was reported missing from St Andrews on Wednesday, September 15.

He was seen on Hepburn Gardens in the town around 10:45pm after leaving an address in Hay Fleming Avenue on foot around 10:00pm.

He has not been seen since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hepburn Gardens where Paul Johnson was seen on the evening he was reported missing

This evening, police officers leading the search will return to the area to speak to members of the public, and conduct road checks in efforts to piece together his last known movements.

Police Scotland said Mr Johnson is known to go for walks in expansive areas such as local golf courses, including the Balgove, Craigtoun Country Park, and the Strathkinness area.

Extensive searches have been undertaken in these areas with assistance from search and rescue partners, police dogs, and the Air Support Unit.

Door to door and CCTV enquiries have been conducted in the area Paul was last seen, and anyone with private or doorbell CCTV systems in the St Andrews area are asked to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.

Tentsmuir Forest was also searched on Monday and Tuesday - it was another area where Paul is known to frequent.

His family are deeply concerned about him and appealed to the public for its help.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, they said: “We are all terribly worried about Paul and just want him to come home safe.

“We would like to thank the police, the community and all other agencies who have assisted in the search thus far, and we continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have some information to please come forward and report it to police.”

The officer leading the search for Mr Johnson urged the public to do all they could to help.

Inspector Stuart Hay said: “It has been a week since Paul went missing and during this time extensive areas have been searched by police search teams, partner agencies, and the local community.

“We are thankful for the support of local residents and Paul’s family who are being kept fully up to date with this enquiry.

“I’d ask that people note Paul’s description and what he is believed to be wearing.

“Did you see a man matching this description late on Wednesday evening in the St Andrews area, or have you seen him since?

“He is known to go for walks - however the time of night he left is out of character and as the passage of time increases we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of September 16.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.