A new memorial to Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, Adam Smith, has been unveiled - but it’s not in the town or even the Kingdom.

Fifers will have to head west to see the five paving stones commissioned by the University of Glasgow to celebrate the tercentenary of its former student turned scholar who became one of the most influential economists and philanthropists of all time.

They have been place on the High Street in the city where the university was based from 1451 to 1870. It is also its first memorial to the legendary Fifer.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, unveiled the engraved stones at a ceremony on Monday. She was joined by the Honourable Lady Rae, rector and Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-Chancellor. The ceremony was followed by a civic reception at the City Chambers.

Ashley Chai, Alessandro Peacock and Prajjwal Prajjwal – who took the lead in planning student engagement with Asdam Smith’s tercentenary – admire the memorial. (Pic: University of Glasgow)

The five paving stones feature quotes from Smith’s seminal works, The Wealth of Nations and The Theory of Moral Sentiments, key dates, and the University of Glasgow’s specially commissioned tercentenary logo. They were engraved by local stonemason business, Forever Memorials.

Professor Muscatelli said: “I want to praise the remarkable efforts made worldwide this year to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Adam Smith. The University of Glasgow is Smith’s intellectual home, and we are proud to lead the way in evaluating his legacy, through conversations and learning for a 21st century audience. It has been fantastic to see so many people from all walks of life engaging with our tercentenary programme throughout the past year.

“Much of Smith’s work and thinking was developed through his interactions with Glasgow and its citizens. This memorial on the site of Smith’s old stamping ground is therefore a fitting tribute, and one which will be visible to future generations - we are grateful to the city of Glasgow for their support in making this happen.”

