Paying tribute at Remembrance Services in and around Kirkcaldy this Sunday

Large gatherings have been on hold since the start of the pandemic.

But local parades and Remembrance Services will go ahead this Sunday (November 14) following the easing of restrictions on the size of social gatherings and physical distancing.

In Kirkcaldy, the parade will muster at the Town House at 10.30am and begin marching to the war memorial.

Local parades and Remembrance Services in Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas are going ahead this Sunday (November 14). Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

It will be led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

The service will be led by Captain Andrew Manley, commanding officer, from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.

It will include a performance from Dunfermline Town Brass Band and the two minute silence at 11.00am, the Last Post and wreath laying by dignitaries as well as ex-servicemen and women and community groups.

But there won’t be refreshments and speeches afterwards at the Adam Smith Theatre this year as the facility is closed for a £3m refurbishment.

In Dysart, locals are advised to meet at the war memorial at the Townhead where Rev Bryan Tomlinson will lead the annual act of remembrance at 10.50am followed by the church service.

In Kinghorn there will be a service in the Parish Church (The Kirk by the Sea) at 10.00am. Covid measures will be in place including sanitising and numbers will be limited due to social distancing.

This will finish by 10.45am and there will be a parade up to the war memorial for an act of remembrance and two minute silence at 11.00am. Unfortunately there won’t be refreshments afterwards this year.

Meanwhile, Burntisland will commemorate Remembrance Day with a joint service in Erskine Church. It begins at 10.45am and will include the two-minute silence at 11.00am. The service, which will last around an hour, is being led by Rev. Eileen Miller and Rev Alexander Ritchie.

Services of Remembrance are taking place in and around Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Rev Ritchie said: “The congregation will be made up of folks from both Erskine and Burntisland Parish along with representatives from our local uniformed organisations and the community council. Additional spaces will be limited by our max capacity at 1m distancing, which is 110 people. Face coverings must be worn at all times, hand sanitisers will be available on entry to, and exit from, the church.

“It is planned that contact details from everyone attending are received in advance, this will be done mostly via the churches themselves and by the uniformed organisations. We would much prefer not to have to restrict numbers, but we have to prioritise public safety.”

In Cardenden, the Fife Police Pipe Band will lead the parade on Remembrance Sunday. People should gather at the Railway Tavern before the parade departs from the Tavern at 10.45am for the service at Auchterderran War Memorial.

The Reverend Donald Lawrie and Father Brian Gowans will then conduct the service before the wreath-laying ceremony at 11.00am. A free buffet will be available in the Railway Tavern and soup and sandwiches at the Church hall after the service.

And in Aberdour there will be a service of Holy Communion at St Columba’s at 10.00am. At 11.00am the Rev Dean Norby and the congregation will join Rev Peter Gerbandy-Baird and his congregation at the War Memorial at St Fillan’s Hall for a joint service.

