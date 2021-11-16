Peak District hike nets £6000 donation for Maggie’s Fife

It resulted in a £6000 donation to Maggie’s Fife, with £1500 going to the 23rd Fife Leven Scout Group and just over £3000 for the Youth Adventure Trust.

Members of the team took part in a gruelling two-day challenge which saw them build their own shelter before trekking 26 miles.

Samantha Thirlwall said: “Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest challenges so far, but the sense of team spirit in both of our teams from east Scotland was incredible from beginning to end.”

Adam Kent, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Fife said:: “We can’t thank the teams enough for taking part in this very tough challenge.

"Donations are vitally important to us to ensure we are here for patients and families when they need us most.”

Craig Christie, Buyer for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland and volunteer for 23rd Fife Leven Scout group with cubs and leaders of the group.