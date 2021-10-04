Pedal Power: Fifers invited to have a go on e-bikes at free event in Kirkcaldy

Or if you already cycle, do you like the idea of going further and faster?

If so why not head along to a special E-bike Try-Out event which is taking place in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Greener Kirkcaldy is holding the event in the town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greener Kirkcaldy is holding an E-bike Try-Out event in the town this Saturday.

Participants can choose from a selection of e-bikes, before trying one out on a led bike ride.

There will be two rides - each targeted at different types of cyclist.

The 10.30am ride will be a leisurely ride, mainly on traffic-free paths. It will head along the Prom before testing out the bikes on the hill up to Ravenscraig Park. This is suitable for less confident cyclists who don’t currently cycle much, or at all.

The 12.00pm ride will be a longer, faster ride, testing out some of Kirkcaldy’s legendary hills.

It will be on a mixture of traffic-free paths and roads. It is suitable for people who are already confident cyclists, but who would like to try out e-bikes.

Susan Jeynes, active travel development worker, said: “Interest in e-bikes is continuing to grow.

"They are a great option for people who would like to cycle a bit further or faster than they can on a regular bike. They can be particularly appealing for people who are put off by the idea of cycling up hills, as they give you that extra boost.

“However, many people hesitate before buying them as they cost more than other bikes. This event is a great opportunity to try out an e-bike for free before deciding if you want to buy one.”

Booking is essential as spaces are limited. To book a place, visit: www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events.

Electric Bikes Scotland will be at the event, lending out a selection of their electric bikes for the rides.

People who enjoy it also have the option to borrow an e-bike for up to a month, or to buy one from the Community Bike Shop, Lang Toun Cycles, situated at 245 High Street in Kirkcaldy.

People can also borrow electric trikes, an electric family/cargo bike and non powered bikes too. For more information visit: www.langtouncycles.org.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.