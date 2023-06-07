FitSteps’ event will see 10 teams of 10 dancers, taking a collective 10,000 steps while dancing 10 dances on Saturday (June 10) - all to celebrate 10 years in business. In turn they’ll raise £10,000 for 10 charities with multiple of the Kingdom's charities set to benefit.

The event will take place in Pettycur Bay’s Images Suite, and the holiday park is also one of the fundraiser’s sponsors. The group has almost hit its fundraising goal, with £9,500 in sponsorship already generated, plus a further £2,000 in raffle sales.

The event has been organised by Rhona McFarlane, who teaches at Mind + Body Studio in Kirkcaldy. The fitness and beauty studio also offers dance classes, but she said she is grateful to Pettycur for their use of the facilities due to the bumper numbers expected to take part.

Mind + Body Studio's FitSteps is hoping to raise funds for 10 local charities with its Perfect 10 event

She said: “Images is the perfect venue and I am indebted to Pettycur Bay for its sponsorship and support of this event – it is very much appreciated. We have had a great deal of interest in it and have ten amazing teams ready to take part. It will be a full-on day of fun and fitness for all involved”.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has nominated the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as its chosen charity, but a number of other Fife charities are set to benefit. They include JDRF which was nominated by Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, and The Trussell Trust Foodbank and St Serfs Parish Church who were put forward by Bay Travel Coaches Ltd.

SFM Electrical, Mo the painter and Fully Fitted Wardrobes have all nominated The Royal Hospital for Children and Young people, while the Kirkcaldy based

Cottage Family Centre was nominated by Susan McGill Designs, and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland was nominated by Fife Creamery. Innes Johnston Solicitors nominated Fife Gingerbread.