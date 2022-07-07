Persimmon pledge after residents complain over delays on repairs at new Kirkcaldy homes

The new home owners, all in Rosslyn Wynd - part of the new Persimmon Homes development at the top of the Lang Toun - said they have waited on repairs, taken time off for work only to be hit by no-shows from tradesmen, and been frustrated by poor communication from the developer.

Persimmon Homes said staff shortages have impacted, and it had added extra resource to clear the backlog.

Around half a dozen home owners spoke out this week.

Persimmon Homes development at Rosslyn Gait, Kirkcaldy

They all moved into the street at the end of last year, and detailed a catalogue of issues which they have been trying to get fixed since then.

Describing the issues as “nothing but hassle” they highlighted leaks from bathrooms - one leaking into the dining room, another into a spare room - draughts through windows and doors, broken waste pipe, problems with wiring, a flooded garden due to lack of drainage, delays getting a kitchen upgrade, and patched up rendering.

One resident also highlighted how she could hear next door’s television set through the wall.

She said: “It has been so frustrating.This is our first house together and it has been an awful experience.”

The home owners said they all accepted snagging was part of buying a new home, but they were still battling to get repairs tackled several months later, and were frustrated at the level of after-sales service.

“I moved in last November. The first tradesman I saw was March!” said one.

“I like the area, the neighbours and great and the house lay out is good, but the hassle has been incredible.

“There have been lots of promises which haven’t been delivered.

“We take time off work or book a day’s holiday, and no-one comes. When we phone to check, they tell us the job wasn’t booked, so you start again and wait another three weeks for an appointment, and it happens again. It is so frustrating.”

Rosslyn Gait is one of the major housing developments in Kirkcaldy with prices ranging from £188,000 to £237,000.

The company said it was aware snagging works remained outstanding and thanked residents for their patience.

James MacKay, Persimmon north Scotland managing director, said: “We remain fully committed to working with our customers to resolve any issues which have been raised.

“Staff shortages have meant this process is taking longer than usual and I want to thank residents for their patience.”He said the company had added extra resource to the development in an effort to clear the backlog as quickly as possible, and added: “ We’re also pro-actively engaging with customers through home visits and a weekly customer clinic for all residents.

"There’s also a dedicated customer care mailbox and phone number customers can use to get in touch.”