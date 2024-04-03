Persimmon reveals updated Cupar North plan for almost 1500 homes, relief road & new school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Persimmon Homes unveiled its proposal for Cupar North which will now go before Fife councillors for a final decision.

The company said its updated proposals have been influenced by local residents and include low-carbon district heating system as well as highly-anticipated relief road - and said the phased 1480 energy efficient homes would “help tackle Fife’s housing emergency and deliver a new bypass to reduce town centre traffic.”The development includes nearly 300 homes that would be transferred to a housing association to help local families in housing need along with land for commercial and employment use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon said the fact the average price for one of its homes is 20% below the average price of a new build would open to the door to home ownership for more families. A new relief road to reduce town centre traffic and pollution is a central plank of the proposal, and a £30 million investment in improving community facilities will also see a new primary school built and a range of new employment and leisure amenities created, including community allotments.

Persimmon's development proposal covers almost 1500 new homes in Cupar North (Pic: Submitted)

Persimmon said the updated plan has been shaped by feedback from residents with “significant changes made.”

The changes include plans for a district heating system – a specific ask from local community groups – which will reduce the development’s carbon footprint and lower maintenance and energy bills. In addition, there will be almost 50 hectares of public open space, land for health facilities at Adamson Hospital, as well as footpaths and cycle links to the town. The St Christopher’s scheduled ancient monument will also be protected.

It is estimated that the development would create around 340 new construction jobs each year, and more than 250 in the local supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James MacKay, Persimmon North Scotland managing director, said: “The development will deliver much-needed, high quality new homes, create jobs and see a significant investment made in improving the local community – including a new relief road that will make a big difference to the volume of traffic and pollution in Cupar town centre.