Pete’s Man Chat: Kirkcaldy mental health group settling into Linton Lane and Beveridge Park Hotel

The group is now holding sessions for men weekly every Wednesday at 7:00pm in Linton Lane Community Centre, and every Sunday at 7:00pm in the Beveridge Park Hotel.

Pete Melville, from Kirkcaldy, started Pete’s Man Chat Movement after noticing a rise in mental health issues amongst men, and after helping some of his own friends through tough times he decided it was time for someone to stand up to address the issues that not all men are comfortable talking about.

Pete, who is a stockman at The Buffalo Farm, has appealed to all men who may need support to come along and to get things off their chest by having a chat with people who may be experiencing the same issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Melville. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Pete said: “We have a been at Linton Lane Centre and the Beveridge Park Hotel for a few weeks now and it’s going great!

"There are a few ideas that are coming from the man chat itself with one guy looking at starting a walking group, and another guy is thinking of starting a gaming night.

"We are sitting there and actually watching people's lives change before our very eyes with the support that the group offers.

"What if it is that simple? What if the thing we have been missing out on is just having a blether? Guys who may be struggling with their mental health are never going to know unless they give the group a go.”

Pete adds that what Man Chat offers is a space safe for men to go to talk about their problems and that by sharing these experiences members of the group can support one another through difficult times in their lives.

“You will have moments in life where you can speak to somebody to get things off your chest and feel better for it,” he added.

“Even if the word help is annoying to you, come for the banter and the company – we all have something to offer in the way of life experience, so come and share your experience, but for Pete’s sake just come!”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/petesmanchatmovement

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.