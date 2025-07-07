Petition launched as mentoring programme ends at two Fife high schools

A mentoring programme at two high schools in Fife has ended just as the Scottish Government’s ‘Keep The Promise’ Bill was launched, sparking concern among parents who have signed a petition calling for a re-think.

The contract to run the MCR Pathways programme at St Andrews and Lochgelly High schools ended with the conclusion of the most recent term - and volunteer mentors said they had almost no time to inform pupils face to face.

St Andrews said the wellbeing of pupils remained its priority and it would continue to ”provide support for them in school and through partners."

MCR Pathway programmes at Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy, and Glenwood High School in Glenrothes, will also continue as each has its own agreement with MCR Pathways, which is partly paid from its budgets.

At St Andrews, more than 50 young people have benefitted from having a volunteer mentor with over 1800 hours of volunteer time given. The Pathways programme helps to fulfil Scotland's ambition that every young person should have the opportunity to have a mentor - it is part of Scotland's commitment to 'keep the promise'- but schools opt in voluntarily.

A pathways co-ordinator matches volunteer mentors with young people from third year and up. They meet on school grounds for an hour each week during term time, giving the young people a safe space to talk about things such as their mental health, sexual identity, gender and many other issues that are important to them. Mentors are not an authority figure - they are a safe and trusted adult who can offer a compassionate non-judgmental listening ear. The arrangement runs until the young person leaves school.

Fee Brown, volunteer mentor, launched an online petition in a bid to highlight the change - and have it reversed. It has been signed by over 300 people. It is on change.org – search for ‘save lifeline mentoring for Kirkcaldy teenagers.’

She said: “As if the decision wasn't bad enough, the timing was even worse, especially as there was literally no time to support the young people through it - there has been no regard for the impact on the young people and I'm in disbelief at the absence of any safeguarding. Not only is the school's decision totally wrong and at odds with Scotland's ambition of keeping the promise, their timing, the lack of any kind of consultation, and the absence of even the most basic safeguarding and zero regard for the safety of the young people is disgusting.”

The petition states that the decision means pupils at St Andrews “will no longer have the safe space of a weekly mentoring session with a trusted adult to talk about their mental health, what's going on for them in life and school, and the challenges they face.”

It added: “We need to send a message to the school that these young people matter and deserve better.”

Johnathan Carroll, headteacher at St Andrews High, said: "We've worked with MCR Pathways for a number of years, but our contract with them is coming to an end. The wellbeing of our young people is our top priority and we understand that there may be some disappointment from those who were supported by the programme. We'll continue to provide support for them in school and through partners."