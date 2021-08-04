Pettycur Bay Holiday Park to feature in BBC documentary to reveal 'the secrets of caravan life'

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will feature in the new documentary.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, between Kinghorn and Burntisland, is a family run holiday estate which includes the four star Bay Hotel, and the recently redesigned Horizons Restaurant and the Waterfront Bar.

Additionally, the business, which has been owned and run by the Wallace family since the 1980’s, has its own Leisure Centre with Swimming Pool, and also hosts events throughout the year.

Last year the holiday park, which enjoys stunning views across the Firth of Forth, began collaborating with Edinburgh firm Red Sky Productions, to film a fly on the wall documentary style series revealing “the secrets of caravan life”.

Filming, which is to take place over six weeks, is already half way through on site, with some of the Wallace family interviewed on their experiences, memories, and anecdotes, alongside key members of staff who have been filmed going about their daily business.

Red Sky is to find any keen golfers to speak to, or anyone who enjoys metal detecting at the nearby beach, or who goes fishing in Kinghorn harbour.

Steven Wallace, one of the third generation of the Wallace family who is now involved in the day to day running of the business.

He said: “It’s very exciting indeed to be working with Red Sky on this series which will really put our family business, of which we are immensely proud, on the map.

“We had a few delays due to the pandemic of course, but now we are delighted that actual filming has started in earnest. We’re just trying to be ourselves as the cameras roll, although some of us have been interviewed and spoken directly to camera. We can’t wait to see what Red Sky come up with,” added Steven.

“Lots of our customers past or present are getting involved in the TV series.

"There’s still a bit of time – about a fortnight before filming wraps - for the producers to interview more people, but please get in touch soon.”

“We’ve put some posts about this on social media,” said Steven.

“We’ve had a mix of people, from those who’ve owned a holiday home here for years, to those who have just joined our community.

"They wanted to know if anyone has formed lasting friendships where they all meet up on the park at the same time each year, things like that. Who knows, one of our customers, or even a staff member, could become the next big reality TV star!

“This place holds many special memories, and has meant a lot to people over the past four decades, if perhaps they got married here in the Bay Hotel, or they used to come here on holiday as children, and have since returned with their own children.

"Maybe they came as a child but have now bought their own holiday home? We’re really proud to be an independent family run park that’s not part of a big chain.

"We have the personal touch, we hope this is reflected in the TV show.”