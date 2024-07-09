Pettycur Bay set for charity fundraiser as park celebrates 40 years of ownership

A Fife holiday park will host a race night to raise funds for charities and celebrate 40 years of ownership.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will host the race night on Thursday, July 18, the anniversary of the Wallace family purchasing the holiday park in 1984. Funds will be distributed among three charities the RNLI , Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Wolf-Hirschhorn Trust.

Janet Murray, general manager of the holiday park, said: “The Wallace family are planning to celebrate with an extended family meal, reflecting on their 40 years of ownership. It was back in July 1984 when they bought the park between then - dad Thomas, Mum Magdalene, and sons Tommy and Alan. Now, of course, the whole business has been in the spotlight through the TV series “Life on the Bay” which everyone was delighted to see go to a third series.”