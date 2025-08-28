Pharmacy plans move into huge new housing development in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Aug 2025, 09:12 BST
A new housing development in Kirkcaldy could soon have its own pharmacy.

A consultation is underway over a proposal from Dears Pharmacy & Travel Clinic to open a base at Kingdom Park on the outskirts of the Lang Toun.

It would provide the full range of NHS pharmaceutical services, including any additional services required. The pharmacy would operate six days a week.

A public consultation is now underway, and runs until the end of the year.

Dears Pharmacy could move into Kingdom Park, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)
Dears Pharmacy could move into Kingdom Park, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)

The pharmacy could fill one of ten commercial units which were given the go-ahead by councillors in 2022. Dears already operates two pharmacies in the High Street and one in Dunearn Drive.

The huge Kingdom Park development, situated between the A92 and A915 at Kingslaw, will see almost 1,100 new homes created by 2028. Many of the new properties towards the southern edge of the sprawling site have been completed, and the next phase of the project to provide a retail centre just off Randolph Road.

Nine will be single-storey terraced commercial units of varying sizes, while one further detached unit will include a drive-thru. A total of 58 parking spaces are also envisaged, including four disabled spaces, two parent and child spaces and six electric vehicle charging bays.

