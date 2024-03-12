Phase one of restoration work starts at 17th century St Andrews museum
Phase one of the redevelopment works at the 17th century building form an essential part of the museum's £1.8million redevelopment project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The extensive works will strengthen the structure of the roof, see around 70% of pantiles replaced with reclaimed pantiles, and insulation installed to improve energy efficiency in the listed building.
Scaffolding has now been erected around the site which will be closed to the public until the summer of 2025. As well as restoring the roof, the project will see the creation of essential visitor facilities and refurbished exhibition spaces.
Accessibility will be improved throughout the site, and a new and fully accessible events and exhibition space will support the museum's growing outreach programme. The roofing works have been funded by individual donations and both national and local funders including the Heritage Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland, The Pilgrim Trust, St Andrews Community Trust, and St Andrews Ladies' Putting Club.
Sam Walker, museum manager, said: “This is a major milestone, and we can’t thank our community and funders enough for their support as we built up to this. We are all so excited to deliver this transformational project to secure the future of the Heritage Museum."
St Andrews Preservation Trust was formed in 1937 by the community to protect historic buildings from demolition and redevelopment. Over the last 85 years, it has committed to not only this, but guiding St Andrews’ future development.