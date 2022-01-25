A decommissioned red phone box next to Cellardyke Harbour, in the East Neuk, will become the home of the upcoming “Big Five for Fife” exhibition from Climate Action Fife.

The phone box is now community owned and has held community exhibitions in the past, so Climate Action Fife are delighted to be the first of 2022.

There will be a launch event at noon on Saturday, January 29 with live music from local musicians and refreshments.

A new Climate Action Fife exhibition is encouraging people to pledge to take climate action.

The exhibition asks Fifers to choose a climate pledge from a list of five actions including: Reducing your energy usage, Cooking two plant-based meals a week, Cycling for one local journey a week, Not buying new clothes for three months and joining a local group taking climate action.

Individuals can commit to their action by filling in a pledge card as part of the exhibition.

On display will be information about Climate Action Fife and photos from the project so far.

Craig Leitch, senior development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy (lead partner of Climate Action Fife) said: “The Big Five for Fife is all about encouraging and empowering individuals to take impactful climate action resulting in a significant reduction in Fife’s carbon footprint.

"We think January is the perfect time to launch the “Big Five for Fife” exhibition as people are thinking about their goals for 2022 and climate action will be on many people’s minds.”

