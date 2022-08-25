Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photograph and plaque were unveiled this week marking the end of the journey for the second object in Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s project, Kirkcaldy’s Heritage in 50 Objects.

The poem, The Boy in the Train was chosen as the second object in the project’s series principally due to its position as the most famous literary reference to Kirkcaldy and its part in cementing the town’s relationship with linoleum.

The final two lines are familiar to many: “For I ken mysel’ by the queer like smell

Sylvia Duncan with George Proudfoot, chairman of Kirkcaldy Civic Society, unveil a plaque and photograph of Mary Campbell Smith, who wrote The Boy in the Train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

that the next stop’s Kirkcaddy.”

Those involved in the heritage project were aware that the work was penned by Mary Campbell Smith, but little else.

Their intention was to discover who she was and what prompted the writing of the poem.

They followed her story from her birth in Kirkcudbrightshire in 1869 to her death in Oxford in 1960.

She was a minister’s daughter and married George Smith before having four children.

Her husband had a glittering educational record before moving into teaching and ultimately becoming director of education at Oxford University.

Their children were equally gifted and their careers and achievements are incorporated into the narrative surrounding the object.

Alan Crombie, one of those working on the 50 Objects project, explained: “The reason behind the poem and the lucky break which led it from obscurity to fame were all unearthed but the difficulty came in obtaining information and more importantly a photograph of Mary.

“She seemed to live as a support to her husband, remaining very much in the background.

"Every attempt to find a source able to add information or provide a photograph ended in failure.

"As the narrative recounts, luck led us to the current owner of a St Andrews property where Mary’s youngest son had lived prior to his death.

"To our astonishment the present occupant is a Kirkcaldy girl, Sylvia Duncan, who along with her husband had purchased the house in 1985.

"Sylvia had worked with Kirkcaldy solicitors, Wallace, Davidson and Black before her marriage.

"Her mother had sent her for elocution lessons when she was ten and she can still recite this favourite poem in full.

"By chance, even after 37 years, Sylvia retained the telephone number of the lady who had shown her around the property.

“Without Sylvia realising it, this was Mary’s daughter, Hilary Groves.

"Hardly daring to hope, Sylvia phoned the number and made immediate contact with Hilary’s son John.

"An immediate friendship was struck up and Sylvia was able to secure the photograph of Mary Campbell Smith which now sits proudly beside the poem itself in Kirkcaldy’s railway station.”

The photograph and plaque were put in place and unveiled next to the poem, etched in linoleum in the waiting room on platform one, on Monday.

Alan added: “Only one person could be asked to perform the unveiling ceremony – thank you Sylvia.”