Photographer captures rare pink rainbow over Fife

A photographer snapped a pink rainbow which appeared during a vivid sunrise near Kinghorn.

Sinclair Cunningham (43) was out in the countryside on Tuesday morning looking to snap a striking pink sunrise - and was gobsmacked when he saw the array of colours in the sky.

Sinclair was gobsmacked when he saw the array of colours in the sky.

In eight years of taking pictures, the self-employed photographer had never seen a pink rainbow, which tends to occur either during sunrise or sunset.

The amazing illusion appeared in the sky at 6am near the ‘Kissing Trees’ near Kinghorn.

Sinclair said: “I turned round and saw the pink rainbow and just got into position to capture it with the Kissing Trees in the shot and the rainbow dipping down into it.

“It was kind of a perfect storm for the conditions.

“There was the sunrise in front of me and the rain behind me.

“It was just a perfect kind of blue sky behind the rainbow with pink on the other side.”

Sinclair has been photographing landscapes for eight years and is thinking of including the shot in a calendar which he puts together every year.

However, despite regularly going out to shoot landscapes, it was the first time he had ever seen a pink rainbow.

Sinclair said: “I do landscapes all the time but also do portraits and weddings.

“I make a calendar every year as well.

“I might include the pink rainbow shot in it.

“Kinghorn is good for photographic opportunities.

“I’d never seen a pink rainbow before though.”

Sinclair, who completed a photography course at Fife College last year, added: “That’s what struck me, I knew there was something funny about it and just had to photograph it.

“You just get the feeling that you’ve got a good shot.

“I was pretty happy with it.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress