Crowds and competitors alike have turned out in Memorial Park over the years to enjoy a great day of sporting events and family friendly fun.

However, organisers last month called an end to the event, which has been running for around 150 years. The event has not been staged since the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are your favourite memories of the Thornton Games, and do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

1 . Thornton Highland Games 2008 The shot putt competition Photo: FFP Photo Sales

2 . Thornton Highland Games 2008 Cycling events are always popular Photo: FFP Photo Sales

3 . Thornton Highland Games 2008 A strong contest in the running events. Photo: FFP Photo Sales