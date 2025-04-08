‘Picnic In Park’ invite for community to see £5m transformation of Fife park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special event takes place this week to unveil the transformation of a Fife park.

The £5m project to create a whole new look at Riverside Park in Glenrothes - hailed as one of Fife’s “under-used” assets - was completed last month, and local locals and visitors can see what has changed at a special ‘Picnic in the Park’ event on Saturday. It runs from 10:00am to 3:00pm for folk to enjoy the new facilities first hand and kick off the Easter holidays in style, with a wide range of stalls and activities laid on throughout the day.

To help reduce traffic, Fife Council is encouraging people to walk or cycle to the park if they can. If arriving by car, parking spaces at Riverside Park will be limited, which may fill up quickly. Additional parking will be available at Fife House to accommodate visitors.

David Cooper, who chairs Friends of Riverside Park, said: “Riverside Park has, at last, become the ‘jewel in the crown’ of parks that we always knew it could become.

The new look playpark at Riverside Park, Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council)

“After 13 years of volunteering and campaigning with Friends of Riverside Park to make the park better for the whole community, it is heartwarming for us to see the park flourish.”

Bring your own blanket and picnic, and soak up the atmosphere while exploring everything the park has to offer. Activities on the day include: Pump Track Demonstrations & Open Jam Sessions; Easter Bunny Hunt; Beat the Goalie; Nature & Gaelic Walk; Scavenger Hunt; Park Run Taster Session; Little Explorers Animal Hunt; Karate Demonstrations; Disc Golf Taster; Bike Health Checks; and BMX School Displays.

Everyone involved in the project has been disappointed to see some instances of vandalism before the park was re-opened, but Mr Cooper is determined to ensure such behaviour does not overshadow what is a hugely positive time for the town.

“It is up to the whole community to value the park and look after it,” he added. “We urge all parents to talk to their children about this and hope that a ‘respect and protect the park’ attitude will develop in them as they enjoy the park.

“We hope anyone witnessing wilful damage or anti-social behaviour in the park will report it to the police.”