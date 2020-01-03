Pictures from a record-breaking Kirkcaldy Loony Dook on New Year's Day

They included members of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club who dressed up as superheroes in speedos and capes as they raced across the beach and into the water behind the basin car park on the town's prom to collect money for Cooper Provan (3), who has a unique form of dwarfism. Around £600 was also raised for Kirkcaldy boy Gino Londra (4), who is disabled, thanks to fundraiser Jessica Holmes (11). Jimmy Bonner, former president of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, said: "It was the biggest turn out we have had in years. I think we won't be far off raising £8-9000."

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook, January 1, 2020. Pictures by Walter Neilson. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook, January 1, 2020. Pictures by Walter Neilson. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook, January 1, 2020. Pictures by Walter Neilson. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook, January 1, 2020. Pictures by Walter Neilson. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more