Pictures: Kirkcaldy's Race for Life 2021

Unfortunately plans to stage the Pretty Muddy fundraising events had to be scrapped at the very last minute - but the main Race For Life still went ahead.

The 3k, 5k and 10k events still took place, but due to the organisers’ medical provider being unable to provide cover due to COVID-19, they made the difficult decision on Sunday morning to cancel the Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids events at the town park.

Although the numbers were down on previous years, before the pandemic hit last year forcing the cancellation of the fundraiser, many people still turned out on Sunday to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Here are some colourful pictures from the event.

1. Kirkcaldy's Race for Life 2021 Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021 Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

3. Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021 Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021 Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021 - Des Clarke and Jen Reoch from Heart FM Radio. Pic: Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales