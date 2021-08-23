Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Pictures: Kirkcaldy's Race for Life 2021

Runners of all ages turned Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park pink at the weekend as the popular charity fundraiser Race for Life returned to the town.

By Debbie Clarke
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:06 pm

Unfortunately plans to stage the Pretty Muddy fundraising events had to be scrapped at the very last minute - but the main Race For Life still went ahead.

The 3k, 5k and 10k events still took place, but due to the organisers’ medical provider being unable to provide cover due to COVID-19, they made the difficult decision on Sunday morning to cancel the Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids events at the town park.

Although the numbers were down on previous years, before the pandemic hit last year forcing the cancellation of the fundraiser, many people still turned out on Sunday to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Here are some colourful pictures from the event.

1. Kirkcaldy's Race for Life 2021

Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021

Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Photo:

Photo Sales

3. Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021

Some of the participants who took part in the Race for Life in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Photo:

Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021

Kirkcaldy Race for Life 2021 - Des Clarke and Jen Reoch from Heart FM Radio. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Photo:

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3