Pilot project in Fife town to encourage folk to help others

A new scheme is being piloted in Levenmouth encouraging folk to help other people in the area.

TimeBankingFife launched last year, and currently has 29 members who do jobs, tasks and favours.

For each hour a person gives to the TimeBank, helping other people in Levenmouth – walking their dog, helping paint their home, or washing their car, for example – that person gets one credit. That can then be used to receive help from another member of the TimeBank.

The scheme, organised by Fife Voluntary Action, was inspired by similar projects run in the US and the UK.

One such project, in Castlemilk, has attracted around 300 members.

“We felt the potential for the impact here was very big,” explained Sandy Mackenzie, project support officer.

Sandy said there had been a positive response from the current members, who highlighted the benefits, such as social interaction and the positive impact on their emotional health.

“I’ve interviewed several people and they are very engaged,” Sandy added.

“The big theme is that people are happy to make new friends. Our hope is to reestablish community connections.

“We hope TimeBanking will allow people to feel less disengaged.”

TimeBankingFife holds a drop in session at Scoonie Bowling Club every Thursday between 10am-noon.

For more information or to join visit www.timebankingfife.org.uk.