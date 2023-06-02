News you can trust since 1871
Pioneering Fife doctor at heart of research to improve safety during pregnancy

A pioneering Fife doctor is at the forefront of new research aimed at helping improve safety during pregnancy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

Dr Graham Tydeman is a well-known face to many in the region. Although retiring from full-time work a few years ago he remains active in obstetrics, Dr Tydeman has been involved in developing numerous international training tools aimed at helping medics prepare for real-life scenarios during childbirth.

Developed in collaboration with NHS Fife’s Research and Development team and a team at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London led by Professor Andrew Shennon, Dr Tydeman’s latest life-like device allows obstetricians to practice a technique called cervical cerclage, which involves stitching around the cervix to help prevent late miscarriage or extreme premature labour.

The device allows students and medical trainees to practice the complex procedure prior to encountering a pressured real-life scenario, where the success of the surgery would be critical.

Dr Graham TydemanDr Graham Tydeman
Having been tested in 16 different hospitals since its release in 2020, Dr Tydeman has been the driving force behind a significant research project which looked at how the technique is being applied nationally and internationally. Published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology last month, the research shows considerable variation, specifically in relation to the area of the cervix where is stitch is placed.

The team's goal is now to develop a standardised way to perform the procedure and improve safety during pregnancy. Having presented the initial findings at major conferences across Europe last year, Dr Tydeman and his team are planning to extend the research through Europe, Scandinavia, and North America this year.

