Dr Graham Tydeman is a well-known face to many in the region. Although retiring from full-time work a few years ago he remains active in obstetrics, Dr Tydeman has been involved in developing numerous international training tools aimed at helping medics prepare for real-life scenarios during childbirth.

Developed in collaboration with NHS Fife’s Research and Development team and a team at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London led by Professor Andrew Shennon, Dr Tydeman’s latest life-like device allows obstetricians to practice a technique called cervical cerclage, which involves stitching around the cervix to help prevent late miscarriage or extreme premature labour.

The device allows students and medical trainees to practice the complex procedure prior to encountering a pressured real-life scenario, where the success of the surgery would be critical.

Having been tested in 16 different hospitals since its release in 2020, Dr Tydeman has been the driving force behind a significant research project which looked at how the technique is being applied nationally and internationally. Published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology last month, the research shows considerable variation, specifically in relation to the area of the cervix where is stitch is placed.