Pioneering Fife youth cafe in running for national award

A youth cafe in Fife has been nominated for a top award.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST

Cupar Youth Cafe is shortlisted in the National Youth Work Awards for its work with young people. It is very much a youth club built in its young people’s image, thanks to its commitment to youth-led design, development and decision-making.

It works with 50 young people each week to provide over 30 hours of wrap-around support and activities including coding club, music sessions, employability programmes, LGBT+ identity groups, a youth work and schools partnership and more. Last year, CYC launched “20 Stories for 20 Years” to celebrate two decades of service to northeast Fife, capturing not only the impact of its work on young people, but also their journey

Tim Frew, chief executive of YouthLink Scotland, said: “As the cost of living crisis deepens with more young people facing barriers to learning and work, it is our country’s youth workers who make a real difference to lives of so many young people. We want to celebrate the often unseen heroes who make such a difference to our communities.”

The awards will take place on Wednesday, June 21 in Glasgow hosted by BBC presenter, Gemma Cairney.

