The festival, which brings huge numbers to the East Neuk, runs from Saturday (August 5) until Saturday 12th and boasts over 110 artists exhibiting their works across the village.

It has grown over the past four decades to become one of the major art events in Scotland, bringing an estimated 20,000 into Pittenweem over its eight days.

The programme showcases all forms of art and includes workshops, exhibitions, evening performances, and simply a chance to wander into the many homes and buildings which become temporary galleries throughout the festival.

The logo for Pittenweem arts Festival (Pic: Submitted)

The coastal town is home to around 30 artists - it is renowned as a painter’s paradise - but those numbers more than triple for the duration of the festival.

The organisers have again produced an indispensable guide for visitors to follow the trails round the wynds and narrow streets, meet the artists and buy an item or two.