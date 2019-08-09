Pizza fun day for Clued Up in Kirkcaldy

A Kirkcaldy charity that helps young people with substance misuse held a pizza fun day as part of their summer programme last week.

The Clued Up Project aims to provide a comprehensive ‘youth friendly’ support and information service for substance misuse among young people under 25.

The charity also holds regular drop-in sessions, outreach programmes and offers advice and support in relation to employability.

Kev Scott, who is the project’s team leader for the outreach service, said: “I have been at Clued Up for 16 years, we have seen a rise in the number of people that use our service.

“This is mostly because there are services that we offer that weren’t there before. We are getting more referrals now because more people understand what we can offer.”

The Clued Up Project is primarily for young people under the age of 25, but operates with the policy that they will not turn anyone away if they need support.

Craig Thomson (36) who lives in Kirkcaldy has been visiting Clued Up for a number of years to receive support with his drug addiction.

He said: “I’ve been addicted to heroin for 20 years now, Clued Up has given me a lot of support with my addiction over the years.

“If I need to talk about my problems, or if I need help with getting in touch with any other services the staff here are always happy to help me, they always treat me as an individual and not just as someone with an addiction.”

The project also runs an employability programme to help people get back into work.

Claire Davidson, who is an employability project worker at Clued Up, said: “I help people find work, college courses or anything that they want to do with their future,

“It’s a rewarding job, to have clients tell us that we have saved their lives, is touching.”