News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Pizza Hut announces opening date for new take-away store in Kirkcaldy

Pizza Hut is set to open its doors in Kirkcaldy - more than a decade after leaving the town. The new branch has now confirmed its opening date.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:20 BST

It has moved into the vacant unit next to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway in St Clair Street, and is set to open on Friday, September 1 with a launch party planned before that.

The take-away will offer delivery and collection to customers across the Lang Toun, as well as Dysart, Thornton, Glenrothes and the Wemyss villages.

It will be Pizza Hut’s 8283rd store overall, and it marks a return to Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2013 when its restaurant at Fife Retail Park closed.

A spokesperson at Pizza Hut UK & Europe said: “We’re excited to be bringing our signature flavours to our local fans in Kirkcaldy with the opening of our new Pizza Hut store. Our new store will also be creating a number of both full and part-time jobs for the community.”

Related topics:SubwayThorntonGlenrothes