It has moved into the vacant unit next to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway in St Clair Street, and is set to open on Friday, September 1 with a launch party planned before that.

The take-away will offer delivery and collection to customers across the Lang Toun, as well as Dysart, Thornton, Glenrothes and the Wemyss villages.

It will be Pizza Hut’s 8283rd store overall, and it marks a return to Kirkcaldy for the first time since 2013 when its restaurant at Fife Retail Park closed.