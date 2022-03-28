The owner of Pommy's World Buffet is aiming to turn the former Ladbrokes shop into a cafe.

Imran Haqqan, who is a director at Nisa Extra in Dysart and also owns Pommy’s World Buffet on the Esplanade, has signalled his intention to turn the former Ladbrokes branch at the east end of the High Street into a cafe with a flat added above it.

A similar application had been lodged earlier in 2021 but was subsequently withdrawn in October, however a new change of use bid has now been submitted and formally registered with Fife Council this week.

The application would not only see the former bookies’ shop converted into a cafe serving hot food, but it would also see the building enhanced, with replacement windows and doors installed, the walls re-rendered and rooflights introduced.

The shop is currently empty.

A sound report along with the application suggests that measures could be taken to mitigate against any potential impact the cafe venture may have on surrounding properties, and Fife Council has also been asked to support the plans as soon as possible.

It is understood that the previous stair entrance at the Esplanade side of the property will be blocked up, and access to the cafe will only be available via a new High Street entrance.