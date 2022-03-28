Plan for new cafe at old Ladbrokes on Kirkcaldy High Street's Merchant's Quarter
Kirkcaldy High Street could soon be home to another cafe – if a local businessman’s gamble on a former bookmakers’ shop pays dividends.
Imran Haqqan, who is a director at Nisa Extra in Dysart and also owns Pommy’s World Buffet on the Esplanade, has signalled his intention to turn the former Ladbrokes branch at the east end of the High Street into a cafe with a flat added above it.
A similar application had been lodged earlier in 2021 but was subsequently withdrawn in October, however a new change of use bid has now been submitted and formally registered with Fife Council this week.
The application would not only see the former bookies’ shop converted into a cafe serving hot food, but it would also see the building enhanced, with replacement windows and doors installed, the walls re-rendered and rooflights introduced.
A sound report along with the application suggests that measures could be taken to mitigate against any potential impact the cafe venture may have on surrounding properties, and Fife Council has also been asked to support the plans as soon as possible.
It is understood that the previous stair entrance at the Esplanade side of the property will be blocked up, and access to the cafe will only be available via a new High Street entrance.
Planners are expected to consider the application before the coming summer, although if more than five objections to the plans are received the matter will go before local councillors for a final decision.