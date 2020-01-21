Plan for new championship-standard pump track in Fife on course

Plans to build a championship-standard pump track in a Fife village are progressing.

The proposal to turn an old BMX track in Kennoway into a modern facility for riders were revealed last year.

Fife Council could provide around a third of the estimated £150,000 it might cost to create the redeveloped track, which would be suitable for bikes, scooters, skateboards and skates.

Gavin Harrower is now applying to external funders to find the rest of the money needed to transform the BMX track next to the Sandy Brae Centre in the village.

It is expected that the invitation to tender will be put out in April, and hoped that work could start on the track by the start of 2021.

Gavin, a member of a local mountain bike group, said the response to the plans had been “good”, adding: “We got a good response from the primary school and Levenmouth Academy. Some of the kids signed up to be involved in the design stage.

“We did a lot of consultation in the schools and the local area. We will be speaking to the kids about what they would like at the track. We can all chip in.

“It’s good when you start getting people around the table. The only problem is trying to explain pump tracks, what kid of facility it is. I don’t think it will be the last one in Fife.”

The pump track, should it go ahead, would be one of the first of its kind in the Kingdom. Gavin said there are tracks in Edinburgh and Wishaw, the latter of which was used for qualifying for a world championships.

“We want to bid for things like that,” he added. “You have to be ambitious.”

For more information about the plans, search for Kennoway Pump Track on Facebook.