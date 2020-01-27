Plan to build 100ft whale sculptures and pier in Fife town takes step forward

The group hoping to turn an ambitious dream to construct 100ft whale sculptures and a pier in Leven into a reality, has taken a major step forward.

The Levenmouth Whale Project is now a registered company, meaning it can apply for funding, receive donations and find sponsors.

Eugene Clarke, chair of the company, said that the next stage is securing the funding needed to carry out a feasibility study.

The group has been given the support of Community in Business, which helps community enterprises.

While the support will not be financial, it is hoped it could help find funding for the study.

“Now that the company exists we are going to start having monthly action meetings,” Eugene said.

“It’s a complicated project, checking out who owns the land, coming up with the designs etc.

“We’re looking for people willing to do things, whether that is surveys, running social media.”

Eugene has experience helping ambitious projects become a reality – he is the chair of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign which successfully led the fight calling for the restoration of the rail line.

“I learned a tremendous amount with that,” he said.

“We have a fair idea how to campaign. The first stage is to demonstrate the support we have in the community.

“We’ll then look at finances and who the influencers are.

“I feel positive about it.”

Eugene continued: “It’s an interesting challenge but one that we are looking forward to.”

For more information about the project, which was announced early in 2019, visit www.facebook.com/levenmouthwhaleproject.