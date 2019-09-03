Plan to open new community shed in Levenmouth

Plans have been announced to open up a new community shed in Levenmouth.

Similar facilities have opened up across Scotland, offering people a space to meet up and work in a safe, inclusive and friendly environment.

They aim to reduce isolation and loneliness, with the members taking part in practical interests and learning new skills, sharing knowledge.

Levenmouth Together will be hosting a meeting at Bayview stadium on September 11, starting at 4pm, for those interested in being involved in the project.

“We were told there was a need for elderly people in the Levenmouth area to get out of the house,” explained Levenmouth Together community events manager, Michelle Ratcliffe. “We need to tackle social isolation.

“Kennoway is a brilliant example of a community shed. It’s an amazing place for people to get out of the house and meet up and share their problems.”

The plan is to host the community shed in the Portakabins next to the stadium. It would be open to people of all ages.

It was announced last year that the Kennoway Community Shed was the biggest men’s shed in Scotland, with 50 registered members and dozens attending every day.

As well as hosting lots of activities, from gardening to crafting, the community shed has also been involved in various projects in the village, such as helping set up the Christmas lights.

For more information about the plans, call 01592 860 296.