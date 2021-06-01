Planning appeal over controversial plans in Fife town dismissed

The reporter: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.”

Cllr Brian Thomson said he was “pleased” with the decision, adding: “I wasn't against the general concept of the design, but on the scale proposed it would likely have had a negative visual impact on the Conservation Area, the setting of adjacent listed buildings and the adjacent Old Course. Of equal importance was flood risk. The A91 regularly floods directly adjacent to the site during periods of heavy rainfall, and it's an issue that can't be ignored. What was proposed was over-development of a small site in a sensitive location, and a proposal of a much smaller scale may have been looked upon more favourably."