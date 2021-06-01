Planning appeal over controversial plans in Fife town dismissed
An appeal, seeking to overturn a decision from local councillors over plans for four new homes in St Andrews, has been dismissed.
Athole Reid and Gillian Asplin had aspired to build "the Fairways" - a block of four three and four-storey homes - on land occupied by a house at the junction of the Links and Gibson Place.
While Fife Council planners recommended approval, councillors on the North East Planning Committee voted in October to refuse them, citing concerns over a reduction in flood plains and a negative impact on the "iconic" Old Course links and the 700-year-old Swilcan Bridge.
Now their decision has been backed by a Scottish Government reporter.
The reporter: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.”
Cllr Brian Thomson said he was “pleased” with the decision, adding: “I wasn't against the general concept of the design, but on the scale proposed it would likely have had a negative visual impact on the Conservation Area, the setting of adjacent listed buildings and the adjacent Old Course. Of equal importance was flood risk. The A91 regularly floods directly adjacent to the site during periods of heavy rainfall, and it's an issue that can't be ignored. What was proposed was over-development of a small site in a sensitive location, and a proposal of a much smaller scale may have been looked upon more favourably."