Plans afoot to revive Leven Rose Queen - but your help is needed

St Agatha’s pupil Lucy Shepherd was the last Leven Rose Queen crowned in 2019. (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

Plans are in motion to bring back a historic Leven tradition next year – but your help is needed.

Members of Leven Community Council are aiming for the return of the Leven Rose Queen in 2025 as part of the Glen’s 100 year celebrations.

The last Rose Queen was crowned in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, however the small team of volunteers are setting their sights on its return – but with a special twist for the Glen’s centenary celebrations.

Teresa Watson, chairperson of Leven Community Council, said: “It’s 100 years of the Glen next year and we’d been looking at the events we could put on through the year.

"We thought that bringing the Rose Queen back would be amazing.

"We’re being a bit more ambitious and instead of having one queen, we’re looking at having a Rose Queen from each of the three schools – and perhaps some kings as well.

"It’s a new event that’s bringing some of the traditions up to date.

“It’s been a tradition in Leven for years but Covid kind of stopped it.

"It’s been a huge thing for Leven in the past and we don’t want all these traditions to be completely lost.

“Because it’s a significant event with it being 100 years of the Glen it wouldn’t have been fair picking just one school, so we’re thinking it’s very much a stand alone and a one off with all three schools involved in the one year.”

With a trio of Rose Queens and Kings to celebrate, there’s a lot of preparation required to ensure the event goes ahead – and that’s where members of the public come in.

Those behind the event’s revival are in urgent need of volunteers to help bring the event to life.

A volunteer meeting is set to take place next week with a view to finding more people to help out and make the plans a reality.

Teresa continued: “At the moment there’s not enough of us on the committee to be able to make it happen, so we’re looking for some more people to get involved and have organised the meeting.

"Whether you can spare a little time or can take on a specific task, your support will make a huge difference.

"This is a great opportunity to get involved in your community and help create a memorable experience for everyone.

"Remember, many hands make light work and we are all volunteers dedicated to making this event a success.

"We truly appreciate any help from parents and community members alike. Without additional volunteers we won’t be able to make it happen.”

The volunteer meeting takes place on Wednesday, November 27 at 6pm at Truth in North Street, Leven.

Before its most recent end in 2019, Leven Rose Queen was one of Fife’s longest running community events.

The summer crowning tradition dates back to 1938 when the first Rose Queen was crowned.

The event ran into difficulties in the late 1960s and there was no Rose Queen in the 1970s. However, the ceremony was resurrected in 1980 when Leven Community Council was formed.

It took place each year on the second Saturday in June until 2019 with a Primary 7 pupil being selected from one of the town’s three primary schools to be Leven Rose Queen.

The Rose Queen would usually be accompanied by her court including attendants, herald, crown bearer, page boys and flower girls.

For more information on the revival plans visit the Leven Community Council website.