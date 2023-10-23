Plans and options unveiled for major revamp of Leven Promenade
Fife Council is looking to improve the area’s facilities and accessibility as the town gears up for the return of rail passenger services for the first time in well over 50 years. Plans covering everything from travel provision, landscaping improvements, provision of a new skate park, and improvements to parking areas, will now go out to public consultation.
Amey Consulting has drawn up two potential design schemes, both of which intend to increase the space for promenade users and improve active travel - walking and cycling - connections along the promenade, linking to the town centre, visitor attractions, Fife Coastal Path and the new Leven Rail Station.
An online questionnaire has been set up to record people’s preferences, and an in-person drop-in (October 24). The design options will be available to view, and members of the project team will be on hand to answer any questions. They can be viewed online
Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “With the ongoing investment in Silverburn, world class golf courses, hugely popular coastal path and beautiful coastline, it’s important we get the future development and investment in the Promenade right. We all want Leven to be a destination of choice for residents and visitors, so hearing people’s views on what they think will work well is hugely important to us.”