Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council is looking to improve the area’s facilities and accessibility as the town gears up for the return of rail passenger services for the first time in well over 50 years. Plans covering everything from travel provision, landscaping improvements, provision of a new skate park, and improvements to parking areas, will now go out to public consultation.

Amey Consulting has drawn up two potential design schemes, both of which intend to increase the space for promenade users and improve active travel - walking and cycling - connections along the promenade, linking to the town centre, visitor attractions, Fife Coastal Path and the new Leven Rail Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online questionnaire has been set up to record people’s preferences, and an in-person drop-in (October 24). The design options will be available to view, and members of the project team will be on hand to answer any questions. They can be viewed online

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are being unveiled to improve Leven's Promenade (Pic: Fife Council