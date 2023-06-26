Fife Council has granted itself permission to carry our repairs to Southerton Lodge including re-roofing and replacing slate tiles, ridges and replacing rainwater pipes.

The council’s education service is seeking formal permission to turn the former head keeper’s house and tea room into a nursery for 24 youngsters and three staff. The category B-listed building, which sits at the entrance to the park, has been empty for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A formal planning application to make the change has already been submitted. The aim is to provide nursery facilities in an area where there is currently none - and, given the location of the gatehouse, it would allow staff to use the park for a wide range of activities for the children.

Southerton Lodge at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy

The two-storey lodge house with French pavilion-roofed tower was built in 1891. The property will look much the same with new tiles to closely match the originals in both texture and colour. The decorative ridges and finials, of which roughly 40-50% remain, are to be salvaged and re-used.

A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “It is important that all roof features of the Category B listed building are treated with particular sensitivity and the historical character of the lodge remains unaffected on the whole.”

The plans show that the council wants to retain character and look of the building which dates The gatehouse is considered one of the park’s distinctive landmarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad