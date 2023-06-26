News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Plans approved to transform historic B-listed lodge in Kirkcaldy park

Plans to turn a historic lodge in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park guarded by two stone lions into a nursery have been approved.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST

Fife Council has granted itself permission to carry our repairs to Southerton Lodge including re-roofing and replacing slate tiles, ridges and replacing rainwater pipes.

The council’s education service is seeking formal permission to turn the former head keeper’s house and tea room into a nursery for 24 youngsters and three staff. The category B-listed building, which sits at the entrance to the park, has been empty for a number of years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A formal planning application to make the change has already been submitted. The aim is to provide nursery facilities in an area where there is currently none - and, given the location of the gatehouse, it would allow staff to use the park for a wide range of activities for the children.

Southerton Lodge at Beveridge Park in KirkcaldySoutherton Lodge at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy
Southerton Lodge at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy
Most Popular

The two-storey lodge house with French pavilion-roofed tower was built in 1891. The property will look much the same with new tiles to closely match the originals in both texture and colour. The decorative ridges and finials, of which roughly 40-50% remain, are to be salvaged and re-used.

A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “It is important that all roof features of the Category B listed building are treated with particular sensitivity and the historical character of the lodge remains unaffected on the whole.”

The plans show that the council wants to retain character and look of the building which dates The gatehouse is considered one of the park’s distinctive landmarks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The park was opened in 1892 as a gift to the town from Provost Beveridge. The gatehouse was used as local authority offices before becoming a tearoom which closed many years ago.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife Council