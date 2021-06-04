Plans for 23 houses in Fife town centre given green light
Plans to breathe new life into a Fife town centre have been given the green light.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:30 am
Proposals to build 23 affordable housing units and one retail unit at the Inner Court area of Cupar, between Bonnygate and Crossgate, have been approved.
The site has been derelict for years and the buildings have fallen into a state of disrepair.
Last year, Fife Council gave developers permission to demolish bakery buildings, a detached outbuilding, and an industrial workshop, all of which are derelict, as well as the boundary walls.