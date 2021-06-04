Plans for 23 houses in Fife town centre given green light

Plans for the Inner Court development.

Proposals to build 23 affordable housing units and one retail unit at the Inner Court area of Cupar, between Bonnygate and Crossgate, have been approved.

The site has been derelict for years and the buildings have fallen into a state of disrepair.