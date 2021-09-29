Plans for a major housing development in a Fife town have been refused

Gladman Developments had been seeking permission to build the properties at Mid Mire , which the firm said could bring 294 new residents to the town.

The development was to be located to the east of Red Path Brae on greenfield land in a rectangular shape to the north of Kinghorn.

The company said it would enhance Kinghorn and tackle the town’s housing shortfall.

The area, highlighted in red, is where the proposed houses were to be built. The development has been refused by members of the Central and West Planning Committee.

But planners have recommended the development be refused.

Fife Council case officer Jamie Penman said: “The comments of the objectors and the supporters of the development have been noted and fully considered. But based on the information submitted, the proposal raises significant concerns with regard to the principle of development – the principle of developing housing in the countryside.

“The proposed development does not address any identified housing land shortfall and would exacerbate an existing housing land surplus in the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Housing Market Area.

"Future residents of the proposed development would be exposed to unacceptable levels of noise within the proposed dwellings and there are flooding and drainage impacts within and outwith the site. The application is unable to demonstrate that there is an acceptable drainage solution for the site and would not contribute to flood risk in the surrounding area.

Objections to the plans raised concerns about the overdevelopment of Kinghorn.

"The application is therefore considered contrary to the development plan and is recommended for refusal.”

At least 15 per cent of the new homes would be affordable, according to the in-principle planning application.

Of the 140 homes, Gladman Developments said 21 units would be affordable, and it estimated new residents could generate £3.9 million annually to the local economy.

The plans also contained proposals for tree planting, open space and wildflower meadows to contribute to green strategies.

A report, presented to the Central and West Planning Committee, noted there had been 320 objections to the plans.

These objections raised concerns about areas including poor pedestrian, public transport links and safe routes to school, a negative ecology and biodiversity impact, and noise and light pollution.

The development’s visual impact on surrounding landscape, privacy impacts on nearby houses, the overdevelopment of Kinghorn, flooding concerns and fears more houses will overload the drainage system were also raised.

Earlier this year locals in Kinghorn were calling for an independent assessment carried out on the town’s drainage as they were concerned plans for a large housing development would put more strain on the water and sewer systems.

The concerns come after Croft an Righ, which is located close to the proposed development site, suffered major flooding in August last year that saw several residents forced to leave their homes.

Councillor Gordon Langlands commended the planning report and said residents were mostly concerned about over development and the flooding impact on the area.

He said: “There is a very complicated system of local burns and industrial water works together with the increased likelihood of rainfall due to climate change. The result has been extensive flooding in this area – across the road at Croft an Righ, Long Craigs Terrace, Burnside Path and the Nethergate.”

He added: “I am pleased to see planners have taken on board the drainage concerns from the residents.”

