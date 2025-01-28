Plans for former Kirkcaldy school which has sat empty for decades take step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a historic former school building in Kirkcaldy which has sat empty for over 20 years into flats have taken a step forward.

Platinum Projects (Scotland) Ltd has submitted an application for listed building consent to carry out internal and external alterations, and partial demolition of the old Abbotshall Infant school on Ramsay Road. It plans to turn the site into flats and bring it back into use - it wants to create 10 apartments with a further nine new flats planned behind the building.

Constructed in 1898, the category C listed building is said to be in a poor state of repair after decades unoccupied. The former infant school was recommended for the “At Risk” register by Fife Council planners in 2014 after sitting empty for 20 years. The roof, walls and floors are all in an unsafe condition for entry.

The developer’s intention is to carry out full repairs to the fabric of the property which has lain empty since its former tenant - Fife Council - vacated the property, and in various areas has fallen into disrepair.

The former infant school could become flats (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

In a planning statement, it said: “The applicant intends to sympathetically convert the property to a high standard providing a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom flats which are laid out to express and make best use of the volume of the existing building. The applicant intends to construct new flats to the rear of the site.

A pre-application enquiry was undertaken by the applicant in 2022 and generated supportive feedback.

The existing cupola is to be refurbished and decorated to ensure its lasting condition, and areas of rotten timber are to be identified by a specialist joiner, and it is intended to refurbish the existing slated roof.

The statement continued: “The applicant has carefully considered the core aims of the project that will bring about the repair and reinstatement of the buildings’ original design intent. It wishes to convert the former infant school to a high standard and provide housing for a mixture of tenure. The proposed new building has been designed to sit well on the site taking design cues directly from the existing building. The aim is to reinstate architectural features that will return the building back to a more in keeping property closer to its original form conserving its future use.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.