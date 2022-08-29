Plans for four houses and wildflower garden at disused farmland
Plans have been lodged to build four houses with a communal wildflower garden on farnmland in north-east Fife.
Carriden Homes Group has submitted an application to Fife Council.
It is seeking planning permission in principle for the development at Ribbonfield Farm, Chance Inn, Crail
The company said the proposal would “complete the site.”
The application is a revision of previous proposals submitted in September 2021 and then withdrawn after consultations with the local authority’s transportation department.
The revised application includes a new access to the site.
Ribbonfield Farm has been referred to by the planning authority as a disused farm unit since 2009 when the first outline planning permission was granted.
A supporting statement noted: “The proposal is to “complete the site” by creatively designing a landscape and biodiversity framework in which four new dwellings would be positioned courtyard-style connecting through to the adjacent existing residential use, being a previously completed farm steading conversion and new build.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.