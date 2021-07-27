Plans for housing, leisure and retail development at former Fife school

The former Kilrymont campus.

Proposals from Scotsman Developments Ltd for the Kilrymont campus in St Andrews include new housing (including 30 per cent affordable homes) and the retention and re-use of existing listed school buildings for mixed-uses comprising residential, local retail and leisure.

Students left the campus for the final time last month and are due to move to a new £55 million state-of-the-art purpose built Madras College building.

In addition to the Kilrymont proposals, the college’s South Street site was acquired by the University of St Andrews as part of the deal for the new school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a major planning application, a Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to Fife Council.

Two web-based community consultation events will be held, allowing the community to provide feedback on and shape the proposals.

Event 1: Thursday, August 19, 2-4pm and 5-7pm.

Event 2: Wednesday, September 22, 2-4pm and 5-7pm.

A dedicated project website has been set-up at www.kilrymont.co.uk and will go live in advance of the consultation

Commenting on these proposals David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments Ltd said: "This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current redundant site, including retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, which I know will be greatly welcomed by the local community.

“Development will deliver much-needed housing, including affordable homes, local retail and leisure uses.