Plans for men’s shed in Levenmouth

People in Levenmouth can find out about plans for a new men’s shed in the area, at a public meeting this week.

The meeting will be held at Bayview Community Hub, next to the stadium, on Friday, between 10am-2pm.

A men’s shed is a space which allows people to meet, share knowledge and learn new skills.

People can work on projects together and start with new hobbies.

New men’s sheds have popped up through north east Fife and Levenmouth over the last few years.

A new group was started in the East Neuk last year, while the Kennoway shed is the most popular in Scotland.

For more information about the new group, visit www.facebook.com/TheShedBayview.