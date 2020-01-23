Plans for special Fife tributes to Monica

Plans for special tributes to a Kirkcaldy woman who brought the joy of drama and music to hundreds of children and adults have been revealed.

Fife Cultural Trust and Rosslyn School in Kirkcaldy are set to acknowledge the contribution Monica Holland made by honouring her with unique memorials.

Monica, retired drama and special needs teacher, passed away at the start of this month at the age of 59.

At a young age, Monica started at the Junior Drama Group at the YMCA before progressing to Kirkcaldy Light Opera Group, eventually becoming director.

It later became Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre.

She joined Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) in 1984 and later became vice president. She also set up Kids on Stage, a summer drama school which has run for 24 years at the Adam Smith Theatre.

As a member of Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society, Monica was involved in acting and directing.

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, said OnFife will be paying tribute to Monica with the naming of a chair in her honour at Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Heather said: “We wanted to acknowledge and pay tribute to Monica’s great contribution to culture over so many years.

“It is fitting that she should be honoured in the theatre with which she had such a long association through opera and musical theatre, including supporting young people into the arts through Kids On Stage which she organised every summer for many years.”

Meanwhile, Rosslyn School, where Monica taught for many years, is planning to plant a tree and put up a plaque in Monica’s memory in the summer.

Jackie Urquhart from Rosslyn School said: “We hope to have sensory resources hanging on the tree and talking pegs with songs so that the learners can interact with the tree. This will keep staff talking about it and keep her memory alive in our wee school.

“We have been discussing a way of ‘keeping connected’ with her memory and we felt this was a fitting tribute.”