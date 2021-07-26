Plans to add terrace beer garden to popular Fife pub

The Cupar Arms in Cupar.

The owners of the Cupar Arms Hotel in Cupar are seeking permission from Fife Council to add a single storey extension to the hotel.

The extension would be added on top of the current lobby and kitchen areas of the building, with a new staircase added to give customers access to the terrace.