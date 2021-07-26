Plans to add terrace beer garden to popular Fife pub

Plans have been announced to add a terrace to a popular Fife pub.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:42 am
The Cupar Arms in Cupar.

The owners of the Cupar Arms Hotel in Cupar are seeking permission from Fife Council to add a single storey extension to the hotel.

The extension would be added on top of the current lobby and kitchen areas of the building, with a new staircase added to give customers access to the terrace.

No changes would be carried out to the ground floor as a result of the extension.

