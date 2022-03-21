Plans to close DWP office in Kirkcaldy slammed

Mark Ruskell MSP is calling for the UK Government to rethink the closure of DWP offices in Kirkcaldy.

Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, is demanding the government rethink the closures, which could, according to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union see hundreds of jobs lost across the country.

It was revealed last week that more than 40 DWP offices across the UK are to shut their doors, with thousands of staff to be moved to different sites.

However, the offices in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road are among a few which are set to close without an alternative on offer for staff.

According to the union, more than 100 jobs in the Lang Toun could be impacted by the move.

Offices in Aberdeen, Springburn in Glasgow, Dundee, Bathgate, Falkirk, Clydebank and Stirling are also set to be affected by the proposed closures.

Mr Ruskell said: “These are just the latest in a long line of job losses from the UK Government, which has included significant closure of HMRC offices.

"Families in Kirkcaldy and across Scotland are already struggling to make ends meet.

"This will be devastating for my constituents and the UK Government’s timing could not be worse.

"I urge the ministers to practice what they preach.

"The talk is about ‘levelling up’ but in reality they are cutting jobs in some of Scotland’s hardest hit communities.

"They must consider the consequences their actions will have on the workforce and urgently reverse their decision.”

