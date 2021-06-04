Plans to convert Fife hostel and restaurant into flats given green light
Proposals to convert a Fife town centre hostel and restaurant into six flats have been given the go ahead.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:44 am
Fife Council officials approved plans to convert Inchcape House – which hosted the former St Andrews Hostel and Mammacita restaurant – on St Mary’s Place into flats.
Both the hostel and the restaurant have already shut their doors.
The G1 Group have purchased the building and hope to return it to its ‘former glory’.
The building will be turned into six two-bed flats.