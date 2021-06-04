Plans to convert Fife hostel and restaurant into flats given green light

Inchcape House in St Andrews. Pic: Google.

Fife Council officials approved plans to convert Inchcape House – which hosted the former St Andrews Hostel and Mammacita restaurant – on St Mary’s Place into flats.

Both the hostel and the restaurant have already shut their doors.

The G1 Group have purchased the building and hope to return it to its ‘former glory’.