Plans to demolish 'dangerous' old hall in Fife town approved

Plans have been approved to demolish an old hall in a Fife town.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:17 pm
Inside the old hall.
Inside the old hall.

The Old Hall in St Andrews, to the rear of Bell Street, is due to be knocked down.

The building has not been used for over a decade and was described as being in an ‘extremely poor’ condition, with a warning that it should not be entered due to the risk of the building collapsing.

It was argued in a report that the building is beyond the point of repair, with plants growing into the hall and walls having fallen down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It states: “This statement contends that feasible repair of the structure is not possible and a full rebuild would be required.”

It adds: “Replacement of the hall, reinstating finished ground levels and making good of the abutting buildings along with the applications listed above, will offer a significant improvement to the character of the immediate conservation area.”

Fife