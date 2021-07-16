Plans to demolish 'dangerous' old hall in Fife town approved

Inside the old hall.

The Old Hall in St Andrews, to the rear of Bell Street, is due to be knocked down.

The building has not been used for over a decade and was described as being in an ‘extremely poor’ condition, with a warning that it should not be entered due to the risk of the building collapsing.

It was argued in a report that the building is beyond the point of repair, with plants growing into the hall and walls having fallen down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It states: “This statement contends that feasible repair of the structure is not possible and a full rebuild would be required.”