Plans to demolish 'dangerous' old hall in Fife town approved
Plans have been approved to demolish an old hall in a Fife town.
The Old Hall in St Andrews, to the rear of Bell Street, is due to be knocked down.
The building has not been used for over a decade and was described as being in an ‘extremely poor’ condition, with a warning that it should not be entered due to the risk of the building collapsing.
It was argued in a report that the building is beyond the point of repair, with plants growing into the hall and walls having fallen down.
It states: “This statement contends that feasible repair of the structure is not possible and a full rebuild would be required.”
It adds: “Replacement of the hall, reinstating finished ground levels and making good of the abutting buildings along with the applications listed above, will offer a significant improvement to the character of the immediate conservation area.”