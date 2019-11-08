Plans to expand St Andrews’ Men’s Shed

The St Andrews Men’s Shed is to use £5000 National Lottery funding to expand its premises and capitalise on its growing membership.

The membership of the group has more than doubled, from around 20 members to 50, since its launch just a couple of years ago.

The funding will be used to expand its workshop, giving the users more room to learn new skills and work on more projects.

The men’s shed has been involved in various projects, including creating a muddy kitchen for Kilmaron in Cupar, and planters for the MS Society, which are now at Leuchars Station.

The members also build items which are then sold, raising funds for the group, or just for personal use.

“It has gone better than I hoped,” said chair Henry Paul.

“We didn’t know how many potential members there were in the area. I think it is because there are a lot of us in the area who have retired but who do not want to give up doing things.

“The main thing for us is to do the expansion. We might look at opening more hours in a day, or we might also do training days where people can learn new skills.

“We just want to thank all the organisations which have supported us, especially the National Lottery.”

The organisation has also been supportive of other new men’s sheds, helping the groups in the East Neuk and Guardbridge.

For more information about St Andrews Men’s Shed, visit www.facebook.com/mensshedstandrews.