Plans to give Leven man ‘best send off ever’

A fundraiser set up to help cover the costs of a popular Leven man’s funeral smashed its target.

Mark Watson died last week, aged just 30. Cousin Shelley Stroud set up a goodfundme page shortly after his death to ‘give him the best send off ever’, setting a £1000 target.

However, within days the target had been smashed, with kind-hearted friends, family and locals donating £1775 by Thursday.

“We grew up quite close,” said Shelley. “He was a comedian. He was the life and soul of the party.

“He had a lot of friends and a dog which was his ‘fur baby’.

“I set it up just to give something back to Mark. His family don’t have a lot of money.”

Friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to Mark, who was raised in Mountfleurie, following the news of his death.

Shelley thanked everyone for their support and those who had made donations to help with covering the funeral expenses.

“The amount of people who have messaged me is amazing,” she said.

Shelley said a number of local pubs had also come forward to offer their help.

She added: “It’s totally overwhelming the amount of people who have donated money.

“I knew he was popular, but I never expected this.

“Thanks to everyone who has donated. It means a lot to me and his family.”

If you would like to make a donation for the funeral, visit the website www.gofundme.com/f/mark-watsons-send-off-mary.