Plans to revive historic Kirkcaldy hotel get green light

The first steps to reviving a landmark hotel in Kirkcaldy, which has sat empty for almost six years, have been taken.

Plans to begin internal alterations to the Royal Hotel in Dysart have been given the green light by Fife Council.

New owner Mr Imran Haqqan has secured planning permission for his proposals to bring the once-thriving venue back into use after a chequered few years have seen it fall into disrepair, and been targeted by vandals.

The landmark building, which dates back to the early 19th century, has endured troubled times after a previous owner collapsed into administration, closing the doors overnight.

Since then the Category C-listed building has sat empty. In 2021 it was bought by a Huddersfield property company, Havit Properties, but hopes of a revival in fortunes failed to materialise.

In 2022 it was hit by a fire ,and a police raid also uncovered a cannabis cultivation factory inside, which was said to have plants worth an estimated £450,000.

Community concerns also grew as the state of the building deteriorated with plaster peeling from the outside walls, mounds of debris in the car parkland several smashed windows boarded up.

Hopes of a new start came after the hotel was bought by Kirkcaldy businessman Mr Haqqan who now has listed building consent to carry out internal renovations to the two and three storey stone built building with a pledge to “bring it up to modern standards.”

He bought the property last year, and a supporting statement, submitted as part of his planning application described it as “semi derelict “ after lying empty since 2019.

The statement said: “The new owner wishes to upgrade the hotel to modern standards. There are no proposals to carry out any alterations to the external appearance, apart from general repairs and the repainting of the external render to match existing.”

The plans would see two bedrooms lost to create four additional en suite rooms, and it is also proposed to separate the public bar and restaurant area, to allow both functions to be developed separately. The other works will be concentrated on upgrading electrical and alarm systems to bring them up to the required current standards.